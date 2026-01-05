Rams Overcome Plethora of Issues to End Regular Season Victorious

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium to wrap up their regular-season. The task was clear. A win and the Rams take the fifth seed in the NFC, setting up a date with the Carolina Panthers. A loss and the Rams would take another journey into the bitter cold as the sixth seed.

First Half

First Quarter

The Rams got back to basics, using their base defense to force a passing situation, aided by a Cardinals' false start. On third down, the Rams put their pass rush unit on the field and it was the rookie Josaiah Stewart that came up big. A strip sack followed by a Kobie Turner recovery set the Rams up just three yards away from the red zone.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals guard Jon Gaines II (71) after recovering a fumble during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

However, the offense started cold and in typical fashion, after being given prime real estate, they went three and out, settling for a field goal.

The defense started to show the holes that have plagued them since Quentin Lake's departure. The Cardinals' running backs had lanes to run through and Michael Wilson was cooking the Rams' secondary. Emmanuel Forbes looked to be a bit too much on the front foot at times but an offensive pass interference penalty forced by Forbes and committed by Wilson would stop the bleeding.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals, on the edge of the red zone, needed to make something happen but by going to the pass, the defensive line was able to roar and get home with Byron Young securing the sack. The same pressure would lead to an arid pass on the play after to force a field goal attempt. The Cardinals made it to tie the game at three.

The Rams were sloppy on offense, with two passes intended for Konata Mumpfield going array. Both were nearly picked but as one harmlessly fell to the ground, the other was deflected in the air with Xavier Smith putting his hands on it.

However, the quarter would wrap with a massive bomb to Puka Nacua being called back due to penalties on both teams before Kyren Williams busted a big run to jump start their operation.

Second Quarter

Stafford got comfortable in a hurry by relying on his trusted teammates. Stafford opened the second frame with a strike to the returning Tyler Higbee. However, after the rushing attack took the Rams into scoring position, a dropped pass by Colby Parkinson, paired with poor pre-snap execution and predictable play calling, Los Angeles was once again forced to take three.

The Cardinals opened up their drive with Trey McBride hurdling Ahkello Witherspoon to flip the field. However, Desjuan Johnson stopped their momentum with a sack on Jacoby Brissett. The Cardinals would tie the game with a 56 yard field goal by Chad Ryland.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) pulls Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) out of bounds in the fourth quarter of a NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. Bengals won 37-14. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rams would turn to the short yardage passing game and while it seemed that Stafford was continuously looking for the deep shot, the dink and dunk approach might be the better way to go. Stafford missed wide open players within five yards of the line of scrimmage and was putting the ball in harms way repeatedly.

It's as if Stafford didn't want to win the MVP but in typical Stafford fashion, he would rebound by hitting his tight ends, Tyler Higbee in particular, to get within ten yards of the end zone. As the two minute warning hit, either side had yet to reach the end zone. That decision would change the trajectory of the game and the MVP race.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (42) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

That changed when Puka Nacua took a screen pass into the end zone. However, replay determined Nacua was downed at the one and after a Kyren Williams' run went backwards, the Rams were at fourth and goal. When it looked like the Rams would again take three, McVay called a goal line fade to Nacua with the Rams' star receiver making a one handed catch for the game's opening touchdown.

That appeared to turn the tide of the game as an underthrown pass to Michael Wilson was stolen by Ahkello Witherspoon for an interception. Stafford went back to Higbee as the tight end was having a half to remember during his return from injury.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) makes attach against San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams finally put Tutu Atwell on the field and he repaid them instantly. Following a sack on Stafford, Atwell gained those yards back and then some, taking the Rams to the 30 yard line.

A pass to Kyren Williams would set up the Rams at the 22 with only time for two plays. Stafford would rip a seam throw right into Colby Parkinson's hands but with defenders closing in fast, Parkinson was unable to hold on, forcing the Rams to settle for three. They took a 10 point lead into the half.

Second Half

Third Quarter

The Rams came out of halftime flat and were forced to punt the ball. The defense didn't, once again roaring to life in the game's third frame, with Jared Verse landing a massive sack on Jacoby Brissett, leading to a punt. However, the Cardinals faked the punt, picked up the first down, and then targeted Michael Wilson with the deep bomb.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) blocks a Atlanta Falcons field goal and returns it for a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Wilson, who has been hurting the Rams all night, burned Ahkello Witherspoon again. The first time, Brissett underthrew the ball, leading to a pick. Brissett didn't miss a second time, hitting Wilson for the score.

The Rams went three and out. Witherspoon got burned again by Wilson to push the Cardinals up field before Josiah Deguara boxed out Nate Landman enough for the touchdown. The Cardinals went from being down by ten to being up by four in a matter of minutes.

With the game and potentially the season in peril, the Rams answered. Tyler Higbee once again proved his value, making another massive catch that would set up a Colby Parkinson score to retake the lead.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) makes a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Cardinals then threw up a prayer to Michael Wilson that Wilson caught over Cobie Durant. That would mean Wilson burnt all three of the Rams' outside corners but Arizona was called for an illegal block, bringing the ball back as the frame came to a close.

Fourth Quarter

The Rams needed to close and Braden Fiske took the first step in doing so, bringing Jacoby Brissett to the ground for the sack. Back on offense, they turned to Puka Nacua to pick up the first down. He did so, setting up a Kyren Williams run that put the Rams on the edge of the red zone before Tyler Higbee punched it in for six.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Higbee is having himself a day in his return and his impact can not be understated. Higbee was a major reason the Rams even had a shot at winning, let alone taking a double-digit lead deep into the fourth quarter,

The Rams would then force a quick punt by Arizona before Los Angeles turned to Blake Corum in their attempt to put this game on ice. The Cardinals would start to burn their timeouts with little over six minutes left and Arizona's attempt to win took a hit when after they used their first timeout, Puka Nacua picked up a first down on an end around.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Stafford would then hit Nacua off play action before Colby Parkinson's for Parkinson's second score of the day. That would also be Stafford's fourth passing touchdown of the contest.

The Rams would then force the Cardinals to turn the ball over on downs, bringing an end to their regular season. In one week, the Rams play the Panthers in Carolina.

