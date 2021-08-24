LISTEN: What Do Rams' Cuts Say About Roster?

The Los Angeles Rams collected a few playbooks and made some cuts to dwindle the roster down to 80 ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

The team said goodbye to running back Raymond Calais, defensive back Paris Ford and quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges. And on Tuesday, the Rams waived tight end Kyle Markway, the team announced.

Hodges is the most significant of the three cuts. As a former starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hodges was given an opportunity to compete for the QB3 job, but rookie Bryce Perkins has outplayed him in camp and preseason, making him the option moving forward.

Calais suffered a foot injury during Saturday's preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and underwent surgery today that will require four-to-six months of recovery, ruling him out for the 2021 season. The running back room currently consists of Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, Jake Funk and Otis Anderson Jr.

Ford was an undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh that could not see the field enough with several talented defensive backs having good camps including J.R. Reed and JuJu Hughes.

