Why the Rams' Next Three Games Are Make Or Break
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) have eight games left to play in the regular seson and will likely have to win five of those final eight to even have a chance to sneak into a playoff spot. That possibility will largely depend on how the Rams play over their next three games.
The next three upcoming opponents may not be the greatest teams in the league, but two of those games will take place on the road in a different time zone besides pacific standard time. The Rams must win two of three or sweep the trio to put them in the postseason conversation.
Week 11: At New England Patriots (3-7)
The Rams are going to be hungry for a win this Sunday when they travel to Foxborough, Mass. after losing last week to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football with their worst offensive performance of the year. They will battle the Patriots, who have not been good this year.
This is a game that the Rams need to handle business with to put them back to .500 and avoid a mini-losing streak. The Patriots are the worst overall offense in the league, averaging just 271.1 total yards per game. They rank second-worst in average points per game as well (16.0).
If the Rams come out with a heightened intensity and take their frustrations of losing last week out on this struggling Patriots team, they will show the ability to pivot after a bad week and quickly make adjustments to help them succeed. A win is paramount this weekend or the playoff hopes are dead.
Week 12: Vs. Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)
Despite the Rams being back at home for their sixth game of the season at Sofi Stadium, they will play one of the better teams in the NFC. The Eagles are going to be leaps and bounds better than what the Rams see from the Patriots the week before. It will be another must-win scenario.
The Rams have a 3-2 record at home this season and seeing how the NFC West is shaping up, winning your home games is non-negotiable. They will face an Eagles team that is sixth-best offensively (373.9 ypg) and second overall defensively (274.1 ypg).
The Eagles have mowed down five-straight opponents but will play one of the tougher teams on their schedule this week in the Washington Commanders (7-2). Depending how that game finishes, the Eagles were either be in a bounce back spot or prime trap game position against the Rams.
Week 13: At New Orleans Saints (3-7)
This is the final game before the Rams' gauntlet divisional schedule in their final five games of the year. Three of their final five contests will be divisional games and the Rams will need as many wins as they can get before that point. The Saints are one of the teams that the Rams want on the schedule.
Currently with an interim head coach, the Saints are in a rebuild stage, trying to put themselves in an ideal draft position for next year. They recently traded away one of their best defensive players in Marshon Lattimore, showing that they are investing in draft picks for the future.
This is another opportunity for the Rams to take care of business against a bad football team and bolster their record before their toughest games of the season. The Saints have lost seven of their last eight games since starting the year 2-0. They also have the fourth-worst defense in the league.
It will not be easy, but it is possible for the Rams to put together another improbable stretch to enter the playoff race. Just last season, the Rams were in a worse position to this point of the season with a 3-6 record. They proceeded to go on a 7-1 stretch in their final eight games to make the playoffs.
