Randy Moss Tears Up During Emotional Return to TV After Cancer Diagnosis
Randy Moss made his triumphant return to the television airwaves on Super Bowl Sunday.
Moss hadn't appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown since Dec. 6 due to his recovery from bile duct cancer. And to mark his first show back, his ESPN colleagues surprised him with a special tribute video featuring cameos from Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Justin Jefferson and Kevin Garnett.
"Y'all already know it's the big cry baby here, man. Hey y'all, I can't do it alone," Moss said while wiping the tears on his face. "And I really thank y'all. ... Guys, it's been hard, but I've got a lot of love and a lot of people believing in me."
Moss then jokingly scolded his ESPN colleagues for making him cry on the show.
"[Mike Greenberg]—I said don't do it again," Moss said with a smile. "Let's get this show started!"
Back in early December, Moss stepped away from his role on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown to deal with what he described as a "personal health challenge." About one week later, Moss revealed that cancer was found between his pancreas and liver, and he underwent a six-hour surgery to remove it.
Moss announced Dec. 13 on Instagram Live that he had chemotherapy and radiation treatments ahead of him. He also launched a website—RandyMoss.com—to raise money to fight cancer.
Moss, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, has appeared on ESPN as an NFL analyst since 2016.