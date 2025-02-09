Sports World Celebrates Randy Moss's Triumphant Return to ESPN Ahead of Super Bowl LIX
NFL icon Randy Moss returned to his perch on "Sunday NFL Countdown" ahead of Super Bowl LIX. It was the Hall of Famer's first time on set since announcing he was a cancer survivor.
The ESPN crew put together an incredible "welcome home" video for Moss—causing tears to flow from now only himself, but fellow crew member Rex Ryan:
Moss shared in an Instagram Live video late last year that his liver "started acting up" in November—requiring him to undergo a six-hour procedure to remove cancer around his pancreas and liver. He spent six days in a Charlotte hospital before returning home.
He's now not only a survivor, but also back to work—which resulted in an incredible tribute from the sports world on X (formerly Twitter) upon his return:
Moss's return comes just prior to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The big game kicks off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST from New Orleans' Caesars Superdome.