Ravens Defense Held Dinner Meeting Following Late Week 1 Collapse to Bills
The Week 1 Sunday night showdown between the Bills and the Ravens is an early contender for being the game of the 2025 season.
Baltimore looked to be the easy winners while playing in Buffalo heading into the fourth quarter with a 15-point lead. However, the Bills charged back and ended up winning 41-40 thanks to a last-second field goal.
After the loss, Ravens running back Derrick Henry quickly took the blame for letting his team down when he fumbled the ball with about three minutes left. The Bills' momentum seemed to change after this. But, since then, Baltimore's defense seems to be blaming themselves as well for the heartbreaking loss.
It sounds like the Dolphins aren't the only team that has held a players only meeting after just one game into the season. Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy told reporters this week that the team's defense held a dinner meeting in order to move past the tough loss so they can move forward with the season. They don't want to dwell on this Week 1 contest throughout the whole season.
“The defense had a dinner—and it’s gonna be private, just cuz I don’t need to express what was said," Van Noy said. "But things were talked about and, you know, we have to turn the page and focus on the Browns and make sure that we don’t start like last year.”
What Van Noy is referencing is how the Ravens started the 2024 season 0-2: Baltimore lost a close matchup to the Chiefs in Week 1, but then were shockingly upset by the Raiders (who only won four games last year) at home in Week 2. The Ravens don't want to repeat history by being upset by the Browns at home this week.