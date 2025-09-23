Ravens' Mark Andrews Had Encouraging Line for Derrick Henry After RB Fumbled Again
This is extremely unlike Derrick Henry.
The Ravens' five-time Pro Bowl running back has fumbled three times in as many games to start the season: once in Week 1, vs. the Bills; once in Week 2 vs. the Browns; then again Monday night vs. the Lions.
In Week 2, a teammate recovered the ball. But in Week 1 and now Week 3, the mistake ended up fueling what would become a Baltimore loss. On Monday, for example, the error set the Lions up for a field goal and extended Detroit's lead at the time from four points to seven.
Henry himself was at a loss for words after Monday night's game as he attempted to apologize to Ravens fans and his teammates. Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews, meanwhile, knew exactly what to say to make his RB feel better.
"We know the type of guy that he is and there's no one harder on himself than Derrick is," Andrews said. "We'll get right. These are the type of things we'll be better at. He's the best of the best, so I have complete trust in him."
Watch that below:
Although Henry is probably beating himself up right now, at least he got a strong vote of confidence from his teammate, who clearly isn't worried about No. 22 getting the ball going forward.
And not for nothing, Andrews knows the feeling of messing up when the lights are brightest. Last season, he both fumbled and later dropped what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion in the Ravens' divisional round matchup vs. the Bills. He said he was "absolutely gutted" in the aftermath.
But the tight end had a great game on Monday night, complete with 91 yards and two touchdowns. So hopefully Henry sees these comments from his teammate—someone who knows what he is going through—and remembers that he'll come back from this, too.