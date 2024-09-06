Ravens Roasted by Social Media Community Note After Nixed Isaiah Likely Touchdown
The Kansas City Chiefs edged out the Baltimore Ravens, 27-20, in Thursday night's NFL season opener. There was plenty of late game drama, which is all NFL fans could ask for after a long offseason.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appeared to connect with tight end Isaiah Likely in the back of the end zone to pull Baltimore within a point as time expired. The game was going to come down to a two-point conversion, as Ravens coach John Harbaugh made clear from the sideline when he thought that Likely had caught the touchdown pass as the clock hit zero.
However, video replay revealed that Likely's toe was on the back end zone boundary, so the pass was ultimately ruled incomplete and the Ravens fell to the two-time defending champion Chiefs by seven.
Harbaugh wasn't the only one who thought that Likely's catch was a touchdown prior to review. The official Ravens social media account on X posted, "TOUCHDOWN, OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Tune in on NBC!"
Naturally, the post was struck down by a brutal community note moments after the play was overturned.
"No, it wasn't."
It was the first game of the year for the Ravens social media team as well. A little too quick to post that touchdown celebration to social media.