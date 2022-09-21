Week 3: Ravens-Patriots Player Notes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Patriots face a critical game in Week 3 with both teams entering the matchup at 1-1.

Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of the NFL.

Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 21 of 29 pass attempts (72.4%) for 318 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 142.6 rating & rushed for 119 yards & TD last week, which was his 11th-career game with 100+ rush yards, surpassing Michael Vick (10 games) for most-ever by a quarterback. He became the first player ever with 75+ TD pass & 75+ rush TD in the same game. Jackson aims for 3rd in a row with 3+ TD passes. He has 5 TDs (3 pass, 2 rush) vs. INT for 102.4 rating in 2 career starts vs. NE. Has 2+ TD passes in 5 of his past 6 starts vs. AFC East.

• Running back J.K. Dobbins can make his season debut. He rushed for 805 yards & 9 TDs as a rookie in 2020 before missing last season due to injury.

• Running back Kenyan Drake rushed for 78 yards & 2 TDs in his last game vs. NE (11/29/20 w/ Az.). Has 75+ scrimmage yards in 2 of his past 3 vs. NE.

• Tight end Mark Andrews had team-high 9 catches for 104 yards & TD in Week 2. Aims for his 12th in a row with 50+ rec. yards. Had 7 catches for 61 yards in the last meeting. Has 115+ rec. yards & TD catch in 2 of his past 3 on the road.

• Wide receiver Rashod Bateman had career-high 108 rec. yards with rec. TD last week. Aims for 3rd in a row with 50+ rec. yards & TD catch.

• Wide receiver Devin Duvernay had a 103-yard KR-TD on opening KO last week, 2nd-career KR-TD.

• Safety Marcus Williams had 10 tackles & tied a career-high with 2 INTs in Week 2 & is 1 of 2 in NFL (Minkah Fitzpatrick) with INT in each of 1st 2 weeks.

• Cornerback Marlon Humphrey aims for 3rd in a row with 7+ tackles.

• Cornerback Marcus Peters had PD in his season debut last week. Had TFL in the last meeting.

• Linebacker Justin Houston has a sack in each of 1st 2 games of the season. Aims for his 6th in row vs. AFC East with sacks & 3rd in row vs. NE with 2+ sacks.

Patriots

Quarterback Mac Jones completed 21 of 35 atts. (60 pct.) for 252 yards last week. Has 4 TD passes & 107.7 rating in 2 career starts vs. AFC North. Had 16 TD passes vs. 7 INTs for a 97.5 rating in 9 home starts last season.

• Running back Damien Harris had 87 scrimmage yards (team-high 71 rush, 16 rec.) & 1st rush TD of the season in Week 2. He has rush TD in 6 of his past 7. Had career-high 121 rush yards in the last meeting. Aims for his 3rd in a row vs. AFC North with 85+ scrimmage yards. Totaled 9 rush TDs over the final 5 home games last season.

• Running back Rhamondre Stevenson had 100+ rush yards & 2 rush TDs in 2 of his final 3 home games in 2021.

• Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had a team-high 9 catches for 95 yards last week. Aims for his sixth in a row with 50+ rec. yards. Had 5 catches for 59 yards in the last meeting.

• Wide receiver Nelson Agholor had 6 catches for a team-high 110 yards & TD in Week 2, his 7th-career game with 100+ rec. yards & 1st with NE.

• Wide receiver Devante Parker had 75 rec. yards in his last game vs. Bal. (9/8/19 w/ Mia.). Has TD catch in 2 of 3 career games vs. Bal.

• Linebacker Matt Judon has a sack in each of 1st 2 games of the season. Aims for his 4th in a row with TFL. Totaled 54 TFL & 34.5 sacks in 5 seasons with Bal. (2016-20).

• Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley aims for 4th in a row with 5+ tackles.

• Linebacker Jahlani Tavai had a 3rd-career sack last week.

• Defensive tackle Christian Barmore had his 1st sack of the season last in Week 2.

• Safety Devin McCourty had PD last week. Has PD in 5 of 6 career games vs. Bal.

• Safety Jalen Mills had INT in Week 2. Had FF in his last game vs. Bal. (10/18/20 w/ Phi.)