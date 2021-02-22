Database: Ravens 2021 Unrestricted Free Agents

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon

2020 Salary: $16.3 million franchise tag.

Analysis: Judon played this past season with the franchise tag and there was no further movement on a long-term deal. Judon finished the regular season with 49 tackles, six sacks, and 21 quarterback hits. He made the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive season. Judon will likely test the free-agent market for the first time.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe

2020 Salary: One-year, $3 million

Analysis: Wolfe was one of the unsung heroes of the defense and helped fill the void when Calais Campbell was sidelined with a calf injury. He tied a career-high with 51 tackles and finished with one sack, six tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defended over 14 games. Wolfe has expressed interest in returning to Baltimore.

Defensive tackle Justin Ellis

2020 Salary: One-year, $1.05 million

Analysis: Ellis amassed 17 tackles (six solo) and one pass defended over 13 games (three starts), helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 2 in both points allowed (18.9) and third-down efficiency (34.0%). Ellis could re-sign with the team, but the Ravens will look to give second-year players Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington more opportunities.

Defensive end Jihad Ward

2020 Salary: One-year, $1.05 million

Analysis: Ward appeared in 10 games, finishing with 16 tackles, a career-high tying three sacks and eight quarterback hits. He also matched his career-high with four tackles for a loss and two passes defended. The Ravens are bullish on Ward and would like to bring him back, but he might be able to find a more lucrative deal elsewhere.

Safety/Special Teams Anthony Levine

2020 Salary: One-year, $1.8 million

Analysis: Levin appeared in 15 games primarily on special teams, where he produced four tackles and made one fumble recovery for a unit that allowed only 5.7 yards per punt return (fourth in the NFL) and 21.1 yards per kickoff return (10th). He also added three solo tackles and one fumble recovery on defense. Levin turns 34 on March 27, and he's a player the Ravens value.

Wide receiver Chris Moore

2020 Salary: One-year, $1.7 million

Analysis: Moore was limited to three games because of finger and thigh injuries. He was on the IR from Week 9-15. Moore finished the season with two special teams tackles. He did not catch a pass. The injury setbacks do not bode well for Moore's future in Baltimore.

Offensive lineman D.J. Fluker

2020 Salary: One-year, $1 million

Analysis: Fluker played in all 16 games, including eight starts, and struggled with some penalties. He was a solid run blocker for the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 ypg), which produced the third-most yards (3,071) ever in a 16-game NFL season

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue

2020 salary: $5.1 million

Analysis: The Ravens acquired Ngakoue from the Vikings at the trade deadline. Ngakoue finished the season with 11 tackles, three sacks and two quarterback hits. If he doesn't get the franchise tag, he'll be one of the top free-agent pass rushers on the open market.

Linebacker Tyus Bowser

2020 salary: $1.4 million

Analysis: Bowser had his best season since being drafted by the Ravens in the second round (47th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished with 34 tackles, two sacks, 14 quarterback hits and was second on the team with three interceptions.

Linebacker Pernell McPhee

2020 salary: $1.1 million

Analysis: McPhee bounced back from a knee injury in 20019 and had a solid season, finishing with 34 tackle,s three sacks and 15 quarterback hits. McPhee turned 32 on Dec. 17, but he is still capable of making plays. He's also a vocal leader and mentor to some of the team's younger players.

Wide receiver Willie Snead

2020 salary: $6 million

Analysis: Willie Snead was third with 48 targets and 33 receptions for 432 yards and three touchdowns. He is a hard-nosed productive player in the slot.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant

2020 salary: $1.1 million

Analysis: Played limited role with offense and caught six passes for 47 yards with two touchdowns.

Quarterback Robert Griffin III

2020 salary: $2 million

Analysis: Over three years in Baltimore, RG3 appeared in 15 games (two starts — both against Pittsburgh) and completed 33 of 58 pass attempts for 288 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions. He also ran the ball 32 times for 139 yards. Griffin, 30, made his last appearance for the Ravens in a 19-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 12. Lamar Jackson was not available after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. RG3 completed seven of 12 pass attempts for 33 yards with an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the first quarter. He also ran for 68 yards on seven carries before leaving with the injury.

Matt Skura

2020 Salary: $2.1 million

Analysis: Skura was a feel-good story when he was back at training camp after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2020. However, Skura had some struggles and lost his starting job midway through the season because of errant snaps, He's not quite versatile enough to play elsewhere on the offensive line.