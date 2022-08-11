Three Key Positional Battles for Ravens Vs. Titans

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The competition for roster spots will get ramped up when the Ravens play their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

Here are the key battles

Running Back

The Ravens running backs have been sort of cluttered together in training camp because of the lack of hitting. That will change in the first preseason game against the Titans as these players will now begin separating themselves for roster spots.

J.K. Dobbins returned to the practice field this week from a knee injury and will retake the starting job. However, the competition behind him is wide open.

The Ravens are not confident Gus Edwards is on the same track as Dobbins with recovering from a knee injury and he likely won't be ready for the season.

That means rookie Tyler Badie, Corey Clement, Mike Davis, Justice Hill and Nate McCrary are competing for a spot on the final roster. They will get plenty of reps in the preseason.

Offensive Line

The Ravens are dealing with injuries on the offensive line. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is still on the PUP list and rookie center Tyler Linderbaum is sidelined with a foot injury.

Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon will take snaps at center. Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips battling for the starting job at left guard with Ben Cleveland trying to earn some playing time. All of those players should see some action against the Titans.

With Stanley out, Ja'Wuan James is the starter but he likely won't play against Tennessee because he is coming off a major injury. Look for David Sharpe to take snaps at left tackle.

Edge Rusher

The biggest question mark on the Ravens roster is with the pass rush. Josh Bynes, Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston might not play. So the onus will be on Daelin Hayes, Steven Means, Jeremiah Moon, Malik Harrison and Kristian Welch, among others, to generate pressure.

Tyus Bowser is still dealing with an injured Achilles and Vince Biegel is already out for the season.