4 Quarters — Ravens-Bengals: What We Learned in Week 5

BALTIMORE — The Ravens had a thrilling 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

Baltimore is 8-1 at home on Sunday Night Football under coach John Harbaugh

Here's What We Learned

1. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley made his much anticipated season debut after missing most of the last two seasons with an ankle injury. It was Stanley's second game in a span of 707 days and third since signing a five-year, $98.75 million deal in October 2020. Stanley played the first drive but sat out the second and Pat Mekari took his spot. The plan was for Stanley to ease back in and alternate snaps. Stanley did look good when he was on the field and the offense struggled when he was on the sideline.

2. The Ravens needed to establish a pass rush against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and they responded with two sacks. Jason Pierre-Paul ended a drive in the first quarter with a sack on third down. Outside linebacker Josh Bynes ran through the middle of the line and sacked Burrow in the second quarter. Burrow threw for 217 yards with a touchdown and interception. Inside linebacker, Patrick Queen posted a team-high 7 tackles (5 solo) and one interception. It marks the second interception of his career and the first since his rookie 2020 season. Safety Marcus Williams (wrist) left the game, returned for one play and could be headed to IR.

3. Lamar Jackson did not take advantage of opportunities to run early in the game. However, he did make plays later in the game and became the sixth QB in NFL history to reach 4,000 yards in career rushing. At 63 games, Jackson is the fastest to accomplish that feat The others are Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Randall Cunningham, Russell Wilson and Steve Young. Jackson, however, had a tough night throwing the football and could not connect on what should have been two easy touchdowns in the third quarter. Jackson threw for 174 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also ran for 58 yards on 12 carries. However, Jackson put together the winning drive with the game on the line.

4. Devin Duvernay is a weapon for the Ravens and has outplayed fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who missed the game with a foot injury. Duvernay catches balls in traffic, can run sweeps and is a Pro Bowl returner. He finished with a career-high five receptions for 54 yards. He also carried the ball three times for 24 yards.