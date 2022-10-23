4 Quarters: Ravens — Browns What We Learned in Week 7

BALTIMORE — The Ravens managed to hold onto a late lead against the Cleveland Browns for a 23-20 victory in Week 7.

Here's What We Learned

1. When running back Justice Hill fumbled on Cleveland's 16-yard line, the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium was fearing another late-game collapse. This time, special teams bailed out the Ravens when a game-tying 60-yard field goal attempt by Cade York was blocked by Malik Harrison. It was a hard-fought win for Baltimore and its defense held a solid Browns offense to just 20 points. The Ravens also had five sacks. It wasn't pretty but the Ravens improved to 4-3 and are in first place in the AFC North by virtue of a tie-breaker with the Cincinnati Bengals.

2. Running back Gus Edwards, who was activated off PUP on Saturday, ran the ball 16 times for 66 yards with two touchdowns. Edwards played his first game since January 2021 after suffering a knee injury. He was crucial in short-yardage situations — an area where the Ravens have struggled all season. Edwards adds a new dimension to the offense because he is such a powerful runner and can control the field late in the game. It's a huge difference with him in the lineup.

3. Lamar Jackson looked frustrated after the game. He completed just 9 of 16 pass attempts for 120 yards. He also ran 10 times for 59 yards However, it's rare for the Ravens to win when he doesn't completely take over a game. Jackson played smart football and did not commit a turnover. When one of his passes was deflected at the line of scrimmage, he batted the ball down to avoid a potential interception. The stats were not gaudy but it was a smart game by the Ravens quarterback.

4. The Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to play Thursday night on a short week. Baltimore has to travel but Tampa Bay (3-4) appears on the verge of imploding after losing to the lowly Carolina Panthers 21-3 in Week 7. The Ravens have a margin for error with the win against Cleveland because they are now 2-0 in the AFC North and control their playoff destiny. The pressure will be all on the Buccaneers to get their season back on track.