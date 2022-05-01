A Breakdown of the Ravens 2022 Draft Picks, and Their Rookie Roles
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got high marks for their 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Some of those players will make an impact as rookies, while others might need more development.
Here's a breakdown.
Kyle Hamilton
Safety, Notre Dame, Round 1, Pick 14
Analysis: The Ravens weren't in the market for a safety with newly signed Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark patrolling the secondary. However, they had little choice but to take Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick when he fell to them. Some pundits claimed that Hamilton was the best overall player in this year's draft. Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens will get Williams, Clark and Hamiton on the field.
Rookie Outlook: Starter
Tyler Linderbaum
Center, Iowa, Round 1, Pick 25
Analysis: The Ravens had mulled over the idea of moving Pat Mekari from tackle to center in the 2022 season. However, that plan has changed with the addition of Tyler Linderbaum in the first round of the draft. "I’m assuming Tyler is going to come in and start at center – for sure, obviously," Harbaugh said.
Rookie Outlook: Starter
David Ojabo
Outside Linebacker, Michigan, Round 2, Pick 45
Analysis: When David Ojabo was available in the second round of the NFL draft, the Ravens pounced even though the outside linebacker is sidelined with an Achilles injury. Ojabo suffered the setback at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, which caused him to fall in the draft. Prior to that injury, he was viewed as a top 15 selection. While it might be viewed as a pick for the future, Baltimore GM Eric Decosta is confident Ojabo can make an impact next season.
Rookie Outlook: Developmental
Travis Jones
Defensive Tackle, UConn, Round 3, Pick 76
Analysis: Jones, 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, could boost the Ravens' interior pass-rushing performance and he had 4.5 sacks last year. Some draft experts said that Jones had first-round talent, but not playing for a bigger school dampened his prospects.
Rookie Outlook: Rotation/Starter
Daniel Faalele
Offensive Tackle, Minnesota, Round 4, Pick 110
Analysis: Faalele, a native of Australia, is more of a developmental player but is capable of earning reps as a rookie. Faalele played at right tackle and started 31 of the 34 career games. Minnesota was 23-11 in games with Faalele in the lineup. Faalele is a massive — 6-foot-8, 384 pounds — and has all of the physical attributes to be a dominant offensive tackle
Rookie Outlook: Depth
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Cornerback, Alabama, Round 4, Pick 119
Analysis: The Ravens were able to add another potential playmaker to the secondary by selecting Armour-Davis. Baltimore needs to add depth at cornerback after losing several players this offseason, including Tavon Young and Anthony Averett. Injuries have been an issue with Armour-Davis. However, Jalyn Armour-Davis, 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, is a long and athletic corner. He runs a 4.39 40 and is solid against the run
Rookie Outlook: Depth
Charlie Kolar
Tight End, Iowa State, Round 4, Pick 128
Analysis: He was considered one of the top returning tight ends going into the 2021 college season, Kolar’s star faded with the emergence of some flashy pass-catching tight ends. He still finished fifth in receiving yardage for the season. He has the frame and weight (260lbs) to be a strong blocker. Releases well and can find the coverage holes against a zone in the passing game.
Rookie Outlook: Potential depth
Jordan Stout
Punter, Penn State, Round 4, Pick 130
Analysis: The Ravens selection of Stout could end the tenure of long-time punter Sam Koch, who turns 40 on Aug. 13. Baltimore can create $2.1 million in salary-cap space by cutting Koch, who has played in a team-record 256 games. Stout spent his entire Pro Day working as a holder. He also ranks second at Penn State with five field goals of 50 or more yards.
Rookie Outlook: Starter
Isaiah Likely
Tight End, Coastal Carolina, Round 4, Pick 139
Analysis: Likely caught 59 passes for 912 yards with 12 touchdowns last season. He's projected as a big-bodied wide receiver at the next level. Likely was named a 2021 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) second-team All-American.
Rookie Outlook: Potential depth
Damarion Williams
Cornerback, Houston, Round 4, Pick 141
Analysis: Williams should battle for a spot in the rotation in the secondary. Last season, he appeared in 13 games at defensive back and finished tied for second on the team in total tackles with 63. He also finished second on the team in pass breakups with eight.
Rookie Outlook: Depth
Tyler Badie
Running Back, Missouri, Round 6, Pick 196
Analysis: Badie, 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, set the Mizzou single-season rushing yards record with 1,604. He scored 14 rushing touchdowns on 268 carries. He also caught a team-high 54 passes for 330 yards and four scores. Badie has a strong pedigree and will compete for the third spot at running back behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Both Dobbins and Edwards are coming off knee injuries and might start training camp on the PUP list. As a result, Badie should get plenty of carries in the preseason.
Rookie Outlook: Potential depth