A Christmas Blessing From John Harbaugh

BALTIMORE — Moments after the Ravens qualified for the postseason with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons, coach John Harbaugh took some time to reflect on the Christmas season.

"It’s Christmas Eve night," Harbaugh said. "So, I want to [share] just one scripture verse, if I could, and then just say something. So, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth, peace to those on whom his favor rests.’ That verse was made popular, by the way, by Charlie Brown and by Linus, would you guys agree with that? Linus said that. It’s pretty meaningful. Then, I just want to say tonight, for all of our team, our organization, we are grateful. We are grateful for the people God has put in our lives – the fans, each other, the media, our opponents – and the journey that our creator has carried us on.

"We’re grateful to celebrate this most holy night, for the gift of salvation, to ponder and wonder that our creator would show us the love and the relationship that was made for us by becoming as us in all our humanity and reaching down and grabbing us and holding us up in his perfect love. That’s what we celebrate tonight. Please everybody have a blessed and holy Christmas Eve and a very Merry Christmas.”