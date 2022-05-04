A Look at Ravens Depth Chart
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have several free-agent additions and selected 11 players in the NFL draft, which will impact the starting lineup next season.
Here's a look at the depth chart.
Offense
Quarterbacks
Starter: Lamar Jackson
Backup: Tyler Huntley
Analysis: Jackson is looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued season, He said his uncertain contract status s not going to be a distraction. The Ravens signed Huntley as the main backup after playing mostly inconsistent when subbing for Jackson last season.
Running Backs
Starter: J.K. Dobbins
Backups: Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Tyler Badie
Analysis: Both Dobbins and Edwards are trying to return from major knee injuries. They could start training camp on the PUP list. This means Badie will get a chance to show what he can do and try to overtake Hill for the third running back. Hill also suffered a season-ending injury last season and is a key member of special teams.
Fullbacks
Starter: Pat Ricard
Backup: Ben Mason
Analysis: The Ravens re-signed Ricard and he is a Swiss army knife that can play multiple positions. The Ravens re-signed Mason, a 2021 draft pick, and he'll have to find a role on special teams.
Wide Receivers
Starters: Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernat
Backups: James Proche, Tylan Wallace, Binjimen Victor Jaylon Moore
Analysis: With the trade of Marquise Brown to the Cardinals, Bateman takes over as the No. 1 wide receiver. Duvernay is also expected to play a bigger role in the offense. Proche will get a chance to show what he can do in the slot. Keep an eye on Slade Bolden, a rookie free agent from Alabama. He has the tools to make the final roster
Tight Ends
Starter: Mark Andrews
Backups: Nick Boyle, Charlie Kolar, Isaiah Likely
Analysis: Andrews has emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Andrews is still battling back from a leg injury in 2020. Both Kolar and Likely have the potential to make the final roster and coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out carrying four tight ends
Offensive Line
Starters
LT: Ronnie Stanley
LG: Tyre Phillips
C: Tyler Linderbaum
RG: Kevin Zeitler
RT: Morgan Moses
Backups: Patrick Mekari, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Ben Powers, Trystan Colon, Jimmy Murray, Ben Cleveland, Daniel Faalele, Ja'Wuan James
Analysis: The Ravens have depth on the offensive line. Moses will solidify the spot at right tackle and the hope is Stanley is fully healthy to resume his role on the left side. With the selection of Linderbaum in the first round of the draft, Mekari will push for a starting job at guard and can also play tackle. Faalele, another 2022 draft pick, is a big body and will push for playing time. Cleveland has to show he can stay healthy.
Defense
Inside Linebackers
Starters: Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes
Backups: Malik Harrison, Otaro Alaka, Kristian Welch
Analysis: Queen led the team in tackles but he has to be more consistent. The Ravens re-signed Bynes and he is a solid veteran presence. Harrison has to take the next step in his career. Overall, this unit needs to play batter.
Outside Linebackers
Starters: Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh
Backups: Jaylon Ferguson, David Ojabo, Daelin Hayes
Analysis: Bowser is coming back from a torn Achilles but he should be ready for the regular-season opener. Oweh had a solid rookie season and should be even more productive next season. Ojabo is also dealing with an injury and might not make an impact until 2023. The Ravens are considering bring back veteran Justin Houston.
Defensive Line
Starters: Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike
Backups: Broderick Washington, Derek Wolfe, Kahlil McKenzie Travis Jones, Isaiah Mack, Xavier Kell
Analysis: The return of Campbell is huge for the Ravens, but they have to limit his snaps. Madubuike is poised for a huge season and the Ravens brought back Pierce at nose tackle to take the place of Brandon Williams. Travis Jones, a 2022 draft pick, has the physicality to make an impact as a rookie,
Secondary
Starters:
Cornerbacks: Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey.
Safeties: Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark
Backups:
Cornerbacks: Jalyn Armour-Davis, Iman Marshall, Robert Jackson, Kevon Seymour, Damarion Williams, Kevin Toliver II
Safties: Kyle Hamilton, Brandon Stephens, Ar'Darius Washington, Geno Stone, Tony Jefferson II
Analysis: Hamilton, the 14th overall pick in the 2022 draft, will get plenty of playing time as the Ravens will find ways to keep him on the field. Peters and Humprhey are expected to bounce back from injuries, and they'll have to play key roles because the Ravens lack depth. This unit is going to face pressure all season if the front seven does not get to the quarterback.
Special Teams:
Starters
K: Justin Tucker
P: Jordan Stout
LS: Nick Moore
Returner: Devin Duvernay
Analysis: The Ravens also continued to lay the groundwork for the future by taking Penn State's Jordan Stout with the 130th overall selection, which could end the tenure of long-time punter Sam Koch, who turns 40 on Aug. 13. Baltimore can create $2.1 million in salary-cap space by cutting Koch, who has played in a team-record 256 games. Duvernay wants to be a bigger part of the offense so look for Proche to battle as the key returner with Bolden.