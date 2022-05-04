A Look at Ravens Depth Chart

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have several free-agent additions and selected 11 players in the NFL draft, which will impact the starting lineup next season.

Here's a look at the depth chart.

Offense

Quarterbacks Starter: Lamar Jackson Backup: Tyler Huntley Analysis: Jackson is looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued season, He said his uncertain contract status s not going to be a distraction. The Ravens signed Huntley as the main backup after playing mostly inconsistent when subbing for Jackson last season. Running Backs Starter: J.K. Dobbins Backups: Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Tyler Badie Analysis: Both Dobbins and Edwards are trying to return from major knee injuries. They could start training camp on the PUP list. This means Badie will get a chance to show what he can do and try to overtake Hill for the third running back. Hill also suffered a season-ending injury last season and is a key member of special teams. Fullbacks Starter: Pat Ricard Backup: Ben Mason Analysis: The Ravens re-signed Ricard and he is a Swiss army knife that can play multiple positions. The Ravens re-signed Mason, a 2021 draft pick, and he'll have to find a role on special teams. Wide Receivers Starters: Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernat Backups: James Proche, Tylan Wallace, Binjimen Victor Jaylon Moore Analysis: With the trade of Marquise Brown to the Cardinals, Bateman takes over as the No. 1 wide receiver. Duvernay is also expected to play a bigger role in the offense. Proche will get a chance to show what he can do in the slot. Keep an eye on Slade Bolden, a rookie free agent from Alabama. He has the tools to make the final roster Tight Ends Starter: Mark Andrews Backups: Nick Boyle, Charlie Kolar, Isaiah Likely Analysis: Andrews has emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Andrews is still battling back from a leg injury in 2020. Both Kolar and Likely have the potential to make the final roster and coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out carrying four tight ends Offensive Line Starters LT: Ronnie Stanley LG: Tyre Phillips C: Tyler Linderbaum RG: Kevin Zeitler RT: Morgan Moses Backups: Patrick Mekari, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Ben Powers, Trystan Colon, Jimmy Murray, Ben Cleveland, Daniel Faalele, Ja'Wuan James Analysis: The Ravens have depth on the offensive line. Moses will solidify the spot at right tackle and the hope is Stanley is fully healthy to resume his role on the left side. With the selection of Linderbaum in the first round of the draft, Mekari will push for a starting job at guard and can also play tackle. Faalele, another 2022 draft pick, is a big body and will push for playing time. Cleveland has to show he can stay healthy.

Defense

Inside Linebackers Starters: Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes Backups: Malik Harrison, Otaro Alaka, Kristian Welch Analysis: Queen led the team in tackles but he has to be more consistent. The Ravens re-signed Bynes and he is a solid veteran presence. Harrison has to take the next step in his career. Overall, this unit needs to play batter. Outside Linebackers Starters: Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh Backups: Jaylon Ferguson, David Ojabo, Daelin Hayes Analysis: Bowser is coming back from a torn Achilles but he should be ready for the regular-season opener. Oweh had a solid rookie season and should be even more productive next season. Ojabo is also dealing with an injury and might not make an impact until 2023. The Ravens are considering bring back veteran Justin Houston. Defensive Line Starters: Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike Backups: Broderick Washington, Derek Wolfe, Kahlil McKenzie Travis Jones, Isaiah Mack, Xavier Kell Analysis: The return of Campbell is huge for the Ravens, but they have to limit his snaps. Madubuike is poised for a huge season and the Ravens brought back Pierce at nose tackle to take the place of Brandon Williams. Travis Jones, a 2022 draft pick, has the physicality to make an impact as a rookie, Secondary Starters: Cornerbacks: Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey. Safeties: Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark Backups: Cornerbacks: Jalyn Armour-Davis, Iman Marshall, Robert Jackson, Kevon Seymour, Damarion Williams, Kevin Toliver II Safties: Kyle Hamilton, Brandon Stephens, Ar'Darius Washington, Geno Stone, Tony Jefferson II Analysis: Hamilton, the 14th overall pick in the 2022 draft, will get plenty of playing time as the Ravens will find ways to keep him on the field. Peters and Humprhey are expected to bounce back from injuries, and they'll have to play key roles because the Ravens lack depth. This unit is going to face pressure all season if the front seven does not get to the quarterback.

Special Teams: