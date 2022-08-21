Another Big Night for Ravens Rookies in Arizona

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens rookies should have plenty of more opportunities to get better acclimated to the speed and physicality of the NFL in the second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here's a breakdown of the expectations

Safety Kyle Hamilton

The first-round pick played effectively against the Titans in the first game. He does have to work on the angles he takes for tackling but that is a solvable issue. Hamilton managed to recover a fumble in the first game. The goal against the Cardinals would be to create a turnover and clean up the tackling.

Center Tyler Lindernbaum.

The other first-round pick is still sidelined with a foot injury. The hope is Linderbaum will be able to get some resp in the final game against Washington. He is expected to be the starting center.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones

The third-round pick had a sack in his first game against the Titans. The goal is to keep progressing and continue to put pressure on the quarterback. Jones is showing he can be a solid playmaker and expectations are high for him this season.

Tight end Isaiah Likely

Likely has been one of the team's best playmakers in training camp. He had an exceptional reception over two defenders for a 22-yard gain. However, he had a couple of holding calls that nullified first downs. Likely had 4 receptions for 44 yards. The goal is to improve with blocking and continue to make plays against the Cardinals downfield.

Cornerbacks Jalyn-Armour Davis and Pepe Williams

Both players have flashed potential and they are expected to make an impact in their first year. It would be great for the Ravens to see them create a turnover against the Cardinals.

Punter Jordan Stout

Stout showed the Ravens made a wise investment to select him in the fourth round. He averaged 47.8 yards on four punts. Stout also did a solid job as the holder for kicker Justin Tucker. The goal is to stay healthy.