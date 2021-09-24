Report: Another Ravens Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A Ravens player on the 53-man roster tested positive for COVID-19 and the team is undergoing contact tracing, according to multiple reports.

ESPN identified that player as linebacker Jaylon Ferguson.

It;'s uncertain how the positive test will affect Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Ferguson, who was selected by the Ravens in their round (85th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, has amassed just 4.5 sacks over his career.

Ferguson has two tackles over the first two games. this season. He played 10 snaps Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders and played one snap the following week against the Chiefs.

Last year, he saw action in 14 games (one start), had 30 tackles (21 solo), two sacks, seven tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, one fumble recover,y and one pass defensed.

“I think he knows that this year is important for him," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said about Ferguson. "The thing that impresses me is how he hasn’t changed, personality-wise. It’s not like he’s walking around with the pressure of the world on his shoulders. What he’s done is, he’s come to practice, and he’s come to these games and these situations, and he’s played with the confidence that we all have in him, and he’s played with a lot better hand placement."

The Athletic was the first to report on the positive test.