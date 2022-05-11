Are Ravens An Attractive Destination for Jarvis Landry?

Baltimore might be looking to add veteran wideout.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are actively pursuing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

However, would Landry want to sign with a team whose offense centers around the running attack?

The Ravens ran into this challenge last year when they fell short in their pursuit of several free agents, including JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.Y. Hilton.

Marquise Brown, who was traded to the Cardinals for a first-round pick in this year's draft, also complained about his lack of targets while in Baltimore. Brown was targeted 146 times last season, second on the team behind tight end Mark Andrews (153).

Landry, who turns 30 in November, is looking for perhaps his last big contract. He had an injury-marred 2021 season and finished with 52 receptions on 87 targets for a career-low 570 yards and two touchdowns. He has managed three seasons with over 1,000 yards in his eight-year career.

The Ravens have a young group of wide receivers on the current roster with Rashod Bateman, a first-round pick last year, headlining this group. Baltimore also has Devin Duvernay, James, and Tylan Wallace pushing for more playing time.

All of these players have the potential to be playmakers, but they have to produce when given the opportunity this season.

The Ravens could use another play-making pass-catcher to complement this young group of wideouts. However, Baltimore is limited with its available funds under the salary cap.

The team also might like to see the potential of the wide receivers on the current roster.

Odell Beckham, Will Fuller and Julio Jones are the other high-profile wide receivers available in free agency.

Perhaps, the Ravens will make a move if they can convince these players to sign.