Skip to main content

Are Ravens Going to Run Offense Like It's 2019?

Baltimore wants to get back to its roots.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had one of the league's most prolific offenses in the 2019 season.

The Ravens finished with 3,296 yards rushing, the most by any team in NFL history during a season. They also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing per game in the same season.

Baltimore also ranked first in the league with 33.2 points per game.

With a fully healthy roster, the players are confident they can get back to that type of production.  

“I think with just having all these guys, we’re going to have the ability … I think [when] you look at last year, we got a little thin at times," tight end Mark Andrews said. "There’s a lot of guys in our room that can play football, and we’re only going to get better and better, learn the offense more."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

DOZHFBS3ZZHTVL44PVPUFG5SKY

The Ravens were decimated with injuries last season and had 25 players on IR, including both running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and left tackle, Ronnie Stanley, Tight end Nick Boyle was limited to five games because he was still hampered by a knee injury he sustained the previous year.

"Nick was in Arizona for a lot of the offseason," Andrews said. "I saw how hard he worked. ... I saw how hungry he was. And if you see him right now, he looks like a different person. He’s ready to go.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was NFL MVP in 2019, missed five games. He will be the biggest difference-maker this season if he stays healthy. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

RY4NMDPCSNKTPHNA5DEW5TMNAA
News

Ravens On 'Very Big Mission' to Create More Turnovers

By Todd Karpovich3 hours ago
usa_today_16637728.0
News

Ravens Add Quarterback Brett Hundley To The Mix

By Todd Karpovich21 hours ago
MKSA25SRFRCYTFW6Z6O3BDQOFA
News

Marlon Humphrey Talks About His Commitment to Voluntary Workouts

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
4cda70b56ced43899fc3fdb33aa9d6b0
News

Lamar Jackson's Teammates Confident He's Putting In The Work

By Todd KarpovichMay 26, 2022
a9eb4f48-fef5-4d27-b819-7cdf4d6018ef-AP21265721390486
News

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh: 'I’m A Potential Guy'

By Todd KarpovichMay 26, 2022
IMG_4907
News

Lamar Jackson Skips First OTAs, Other Observations

By Todd KarpovichMay 25, 2022
badfzvj0bcg9erolukym
News

Ravens Will Rely Heavily on Their Top Three Playmakers

By Todd KarpovichMay 25, 2022
USATSI_15005149
News

Ravens Have Talented, Experienced Cornerbacks, Need to Stay Healthy

By Todd KarpovichMay 25, 2022