Are Ravens Going to Run Offense Like It's 2019?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had one of the league's most prolific offenses in the 2019 season.

The Ravens finished with 3,296 yards rushing, the most by any team in NFL history during a season. They also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing per game in the same season.

Baltimore also ranked first in the league with 33.2 points per game.

With a fully healthy roster, the players are confident they can get back to that type of production.

“I think with just having all these guys, we’re going to have the ability … I think [when] you look at last year, we got a little thin at times," tight end Mark Andrews said. "There’s a lot of guys in our room that can play football, and we’re only going to get better and better, learn the offense more."

The Ravens were decimated with injuries last season and had 25 players on IR, including both running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and left tackle, Ronnie Stanley, Tight end Nick Boyle was limited to five games because he was still hampered by a knee injury he sustained the previous year.

"Nick was in Arizona for a lot of the offseason," Andrews said. "I saw how hard he worked. ... I saw how hungry he was. And if you see him right now, he looks like a different person. He’s ready to go.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was NFL MVP in 2019, missed five games. He will be the biggest difference-maker this season if he stays healthy.