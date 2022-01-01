Bart Scott: Bengals 'Won a Lifetime Career Ass-Kicking' From Ravens

BALTIMORE — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow wanted to punish the Ravens.

Burrow threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns Week 16 against Baltimore, which was fielding a short-handed squad because of injuries and issues with COVID-19.

With a 20-point lead and two minutes remaining, Burrow threw a 52-yard pass to Joe Mixon. Cincinnati aggressively attacked a depleted Baltimore team even when a 41-21 victory was all but secured.

While the Ravens players and coaches said they didn't have a problem with the way the Bengals finished the game. former Baltimore linebacker Bart Scott predicts a completely different scenario.

"[Burrow] wasn't playing against the Baltimore Ravens," Scott said on ESPN's "Get Up." "And listen, I've seen this movie (in Cincinnati) before, right? ... But listen there's a culture in Baltimore. Listen, the last thing you ever want to do is poke the bear. OK, you're on a team that nobody had expectations for and you won a game. You beat them twice. Congratulations. You know what you won for your win? You won a lifetime career ass-kicking from the Baltimore Ravens. Because guess what? Our rival is the Pittsburgh Steelers. And listen - it's the way we go about it. Zac Taylor - you're involved in this too. Right? You want to sit up there, you want to run the score up.

"You won't get the benefit of the doubt. And listen, I guarantee you - it's called 'red dot.' And every Raven and former Raven understands what the 'red dot' means. ... You ain't no tough guys. You will not get the benefit of the doubt."

The Bengals also beat the Ravens 41-17 in the first meeting and completed a season sweep of Baltimore for the first time since 2015.

In the latter game, Cincinnati scored on seven of their nine possessions and put Baltimore's playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Cincinnati was unapologetic about pouring it on the Ravens in a reversal of roles.

"Why not? Over these past few years, people have been doing that to us,” Mixon said. “It's a great feeling that roles are reversed."

Scott played with the Ravens from 2002 to 2008 and he knows the culture. He contends the organization has a long memory and Burrow will catch the majority of the wrath.

"I guarantee you [Burrow] will not last long in this division," Scott said. "They're gonna make sure they become headhunters whenever they go against them. He's gonna get the rib shot. He's gonna get the neck shot. He's gonna get the tackle-his-arms-make-his-head-bounce-off-the-ground shot. He's getting all of that. ... It's a culture. It's a culture. The (Ravens have) still got killers. In Cincinnati, they've got nice athletes. They ain't got no killers. They've got no killers over there. ... Listen, the order has been sent. The order has been sent. The order has been sent. We call it 'red dot' in Baltimore, and it's on him.

"And it's gonna be on him for the rest of his career. He's gonna regret he ever did that. Zac Taylor - you're gonna be involved with it too. Because we're gonna get his ass fired in four years. We know what it's about."