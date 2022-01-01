Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Bart Scott: Bengals 'Won a Lifetime Career Ass-Kicking' From Ravens

    Cincinnati might have run up the score in last meeting.
    Author:

    BALTIMORE — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow wanted to punish the Ravens.

    Burrow threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns Week 16 against Baltimore, which was fielding a short-handed squad because of injuries and issues with COVID-19. 

    With a 20-point lead and two minutes remaining, Burrow threw a 52-yard pass to Joe Mixon.  Cincinnati aggressively attacked a depleted Baltimore team even when a 41-21 victory was all but secured.

    While the Ravens players and coaches said they didn't have a problem with the way the Bengals finished the game. former Baltimore linebacker Bart Scott predicts a completely different scenario.  

    "[Burrow] wasn't playing against the Baltimore Ravens," Scott said on ESPN's "Get Up." "And listen, I've seen this movie (in Cincinnati) before, right? ... But listen there's a culture in Baltimore. Listen, the last thing you ever want to do is poke the bear. OK, you're on a team that nobody had expectations for and you won a game. You beat them twice. Congratulations. You know what you won for your win? You won a lifetime career ass-kicking from the Baltimore Ravens. Because guess what? Our rival is the Pittsburgh Steelers. And listen - it's the way we go about it. Zac Taylor - you're involved in this too. Right? You want to sit up there, you want to run the score up. 

    "You won't get the benefit of the doubt. And listen, I guarantee you - it's called 'red dot.' And every Raven and former Raven understands what the 'red dot' means. ... You ain't no tough guys. You will not get the benefit of the doubt." 

    The Bengals also beat the Ravens 41-17 in the first meeting and completed a season sweep of Baltimore for the first time since 2015. 

    Read More

    In the latter game, Cincinnati scored on seven of their nine possessions and put Baltimore's playoff hopes in jeopardy.

    Cincinnati was unapologetic about pouring it on the Ravens in a reversal of roles.

    "Why not? Over these past few years, people have been doing that to us,” Mixon said. “It's a great feeling that roles are reversed."

    Scott played with the Ravens from 2002 to 2008 and he knows the culture. He contends the organization has a long memory and Burrow will catch the majority of the wrath. 

    "I guarantee you [Burrow] will not last long in this division," Scott said. "They're gonna make sure they become headhunters whenever they go against them. He's gonna get the rib shot. He's gonna get the neck shot. He's gonna get the tackle-his-arms-make-his-head-bounce-off-the-ground shot. He's getting all of that. ... It's a culture. It's a culture. The (Ravens have) still got killers. In Cincinnati, they've got nice athletes. They ain't got no killers. They've got no killers over there. ... Listen, the order has been sent. The order has been sent. The order has been sent. We call it 'red dot' in Baltimore, and it's on him. 

    "And it's gonna be on him for the rest of his career. He's gonna regret he ever did that. Zac Taylor - you're gonna be involved with it too. Because we're gonna get his ass fired in four years. We know what it's about."

    6TTDLTF27IBRSKMITWY5NVR4M4
    News

    Bart Scott: Bengals 'Won a Lifetime Career Ass-Kicking' From Ravens

    13 seconds ago
    USATSI_13712836
    News

    Ravens Bracing for Large Dose of Rams WR Cooper Kupp in Week 17

    2 hours ago
    Lamar-Jackson-Tyler-Huntley-1024x683
    News

    Tyler Huntley Could Start Against Rams As Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16976840
    News

    Ravens Special Teams Having Another Stellar Season

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_13712792
    News

    Ravens-Rams Week 17 Predictions Roundup

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_13712540
    News

    Rams Looking for 'Payback' for Previous Beatdown by Ravens

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17355994
    News

    Lamar Jackson Misses Thursday's Practice After Limping Through Previous Day

    Dec 30, 2021
    qy7sjped31shhjiymcdy
    News

    Ravens Ink Mekari to Three-Year Extension

    Dec 30, 2021