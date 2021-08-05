Behind Enemy Lines: Raiders Scout Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey

The Las Vegas Raiders are evaluating top players on opposing teams they will play in the regular season. Las Vegas plays the Ravens in the 2021 regular-season opener. Here is Hondo Carpenter's evaluation of Marlon Humphrey.

LAS VEGAS —The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

We now move to the secondary and the best cornerbacks the Raiders will see this season.

The Baltimore Raven's Marlon Humphrey wouldn't be unworthy of being the No. 1 corner on this list.

At No. 2, he's done more than enough in his four-year career already to be ranked among the elite corners in the league.

Humphrey has been ranked at least above average every year of his career by Pro Football Focus, including being 12th last season in their corner rankings.

He only had one interception, but he broke up 11 other passes and generally was seen as elite in coverage.

Humphrey also had a career-high 2.5 sacks and led the league in forced fumbles with an impressive eight.

That kind of turnover numbers hasn't been seen since maybe before former corner Charles Tillman, famous for forcing fumbles, had retired.

Humphrey had snagged at least two interceptions in every season up to that and had two defensive touchdowns in 2019.

He's made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2019.

Humphrey has continued the line of successful secondary players that have come out of Alabama in the Nick Saban era.

After just turning 25, he's set to continue that success for years to come, likely as a foundational player on the Ravens.