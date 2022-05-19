Skip to main content

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Loves Playing the Ravens 'Because They Talk'

Burrow had big games against Ravens last season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enjoys his matchups with the Ravens because they get him fired up.

He thrives off the chatter and the smack talk.

"I love playing the Ravens because they talk. I love that," he said on a Bengals podcast

Burrow played two of his finest games against the Ravens, throwing for 941 yards with seven touchdowns.

In the Week 16 game in Cincinnati, Burrow threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns. With a 20-point lead and two minutes remaining, 

Burrow threw a 52-yard pass to Joe Mixon. Cincinnati aggressively attacked a depleted Baltimore team even when a 41-21 victory was all but secured. 

This prompted former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott to say, the Bengals "won a lifetime career ass-kicking from the Baltimore Ravens."

Cincinnati also beat the Ravens 41-17 in Week 7 at M&T Bank Stadium. 

Asked about the score: Burrow replied, "It was a lot to a little."

Before the second game, Burrow took offense to comments Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who said it was not necessary to double/triple team Ja’Marr Chase like he did Packers star Davante Adams and  "I don’t think we’re ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe."

"I usually don't start the talk, but if somebody pokes me, I can talk a little," Burrow said. 

Over two games, Baltimore managed to sack Burrow four times. 

The Ravens and Bengals games will be highly-charged again this season. They play a prime-time matchup on Oct. 9 at M&T Bank Stadium. 

