Better Communication Will Be Key for Ravens Secondary

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The common theme among the Ravens' secondary after the breakdown against the Dolphins was better communication.

Players were caught out of position in the 42-38 setback.

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald expects improvement this week against the New England Patriots.

“I don’t think you just ‘fix’ communication," Macdonald said. "It’s something that we’ve stressed since we’ve been here, and the guys understand the importance of it, and I think they’ve told you how they see how important communication is. So, it’s an ongoing process – about understanding the plays you have to defend, given that, a certain play.

"So, it’s like, will it ever happen again in that play? No. Will we make mistakes at some point? Yes. So, it’s an ongoing process, just like everything else and all the techniques we’re teaching, too, so communication goes right with it.”

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was out of position for Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill's 48-yard score. Marcus Peters also could not keep pace with the speedy wide receiver.

On the game-tying touchdown, rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis let Hill run by him for a 48-yard score. Fellow rookie cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams was also caught out of position.

The Ravens are looking to avoid similar breakdowns against the Patriots.

"That can happen, so if we had a veteran group back there, I’d be more concerned about it, but I think those young guys are going to learn fast," coach John Harbaugh said. "The same thing goes in the red zone; you have to stay with your man when you’re in man coverage, and you can’t be staring at the quarterback and let your guy separate from you. That’s basic, fundamental stuff that we work on all the time. Easier said than done, but [it] has to be done.

"So, we’ll work on those things, and we’re not blaming anyone. We just have to keep working and get better at that stuff.”