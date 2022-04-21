Breshad Perriman Named Ravens Biggest Draft Bust Since 2000

Former Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman was statistically defined as the Baltimore Ravens' biggest NFL Draft bust since 2000, according to Bookies.com.

Perriman was expected to boost the Ravens passing game when he was selected from Central Florida with the 26th pick of the 2015 draft. However, Perriman suffered a knee injury during training camp as a rookie and was never an impact player for the Ravens.

He had his best year in 2016 when he caught 33 passes for 499 yards with three touchdowns. Perriman was released by the Ravens in September 2018 and he's bounced around the NFL with several other teams.

Perrimam currently plays with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To determine the biggest NFL Draft busts, Bookies.com utilized the website ProFootballReference.com to gather the “Approximate Draft Value” (ADV) of each player drafted in the NFL since 2000. After finding the ADV of each player, we developed a ranking relative to their draft position. We excluded the previous two drafts in our formula to give each player a reasonable baseline in which to make an impact. The Washington Commanders were omitted from this list.

Perriman's ADV was four.