Calais Campbell Highest-Rated Ravens Player Through Four Games

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Defensive end Calais Campbell has been dominant and is the Ravens high-rated player through four games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Campbell is ranked sixth on the team with 13 tackles. including two for a loss. He is also the leader of the defense and has played a key role in keeping the front seven organized.

The Ravens are 3-1 despite dealing with a myriad of injuries on both sides of the ball.

"It's always been next-man-up, and this team, our front office did a great job putting together a very talented team, and we just believe in each other," Campbell said. "We fight for each other, and we know that everybody in this locker room is capable of helping us win football games. We would love to be 4-0, but 3-1 is not a bad spot for where we're at right now. I like where we're at and where we're going."

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is ranked second and has put the team on his back over the first quarter of the season. Jackson has thrown for 1,077 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads the team with 279 yards rushing.

Marquise Brown is ranked third and leads the Ravens in almost every statistical category for receiving, He has caught 19 passes for 326 yards with three touchdowns. Brown also has 122 yards after a catch.

Tight end Mark Andrews is ranked fourth and living up to the big contract he signed this offseason, Andrews has caught 18 passes for 263 yards

Bradley Bozeman is ranked fifth and has made the seamless transition from guard to center. He has helped solidify the offensive line,