Can Former Ravens WR Miles Boykin Find His Niche in Pittsburgh?

Steelers snatch former Notre Dame standout.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Injuries and lack of opportunities derailed the career of wide receiver Miles Boykin with the Ravens.

Can the former third-round pick from Notre Dame resurrect his career with the Steelers, who claimed him off waivers?

Boykin has good size at 6-foot-4, 220  pounds, and is a physical receiver. He could be a perfect complement to another Steelers wideout, Chase Claypool, who played with Boykin for the Fighting Irish.

Pittsburgh also liked to sling the ball around the field more than the Ravens, but the Steelers will have to perform with a new quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph will battle for the starting quarterback job. 

Either way, Boykin should get more opportunities to catch the ball in Pittsburgh with the recent departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington, who left via free agency.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's met with Boykin ahead of the 2019 Draft, so there is already some familiarity there.

Last season, Boykin was hampered by an early injury and played primarily on special teams over eight games, totaling a career-high 144 snaps. He managed just one reception for 6 yards on offense.

He had a career-high four touchdown receptions in 2020. Boykin had 33 catches for 470 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in his three seasons in Baltimore.

Boykin also plays special teams. 

The Ravens are bullish on their young group of wide receivers and want to give those players more opportunities with quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

So, he should have a chance to finally show what he can do in Pittsburgh, and the Ravens hope they don't regret the move.

