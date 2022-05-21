Skip to main content

Can Rashod Bateman Carry the Ravens Passing Attack?

Second-player will carry more responsibility.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rashod Bateman will take over the role as the Ravens' No. 1 wide receiver with the departure of Marquise Brown.

By all accounts, Bateman is working hard this offseason to embrace that role.

While Bateman does not have the speed of Brown, he is a more sure-handed pass-catcher, runs better routes, and is able to get more yardage after the catch. 

The key for him is to maintain that consistency and stay healthy over a 17-game season. 

"Rashod made great progress," Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said. "He suffered the injury, as a lot of our guys did, early on. He missed, how many games? Maybe four or five games, maybe six games early in the year. The thing I’ve been impressed [about] with Rashod [is] his route running, [he has] very, very good hands and his attitude this year – his ability day-in and day-out to compete, to learn the offense, to challenge the defensive backs every single day, and he made plays when he had the chance.

"He’s very strong to the football. We think he’s going to make a big, big jump this year in his second year, and we’re very excited for his future.”

After missing almost the first half of the season following surgery, Bateman finished the year with 46 receptions for 515 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens plan to strike more downfield this season and Bateman will play a key role with that strategy.

“I’m just glad I got out healthy," Bateman said. "I feel like I’m going into the offseason strong so I can work on the things that I need to work on to come back next year and have a better chance of performing at a higher level. My rookie season, it went OK in my opinion, coming back from injury and working my way back. I’m just thankful to be here, be a part of this organization, and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Bateman is expected to play a key role in that future. 

