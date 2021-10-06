Can the Ravens, Lamar Jackson Find Targets for All of Their Wide Receivers?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With rookie Rashod Bateman poised to make his pro debut, the Ravens suddenly have a multitude of wide receivers that will be looking for targets.

The question is how will quarterback Lamar Jackson doll out his passes?

With Bateman back in the lineup, the Ravens wide receivers will consist of Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Devin Duvernay, James Proche and Tylan Wallace.

The Ravens also have tight end Mark Andrews and Josh Olliver, who are a key part of the passing game.

So far, each of those players has caught multiple passes with the exception of Wallace.

Proche had a breakout game against the Broncos with five receptions for 74 yards.

The wide receivers appear happy to share the ball.

“It was great to see," Brown said after the Broncos game. "Sammy, James, Devin, Mark, everybody touched the ball and made plays and it was a great thing to see," Brown said. "Going forward I hope we can continue with that.”

Jackson has improved as a passer this season and threw for 316 yards with a touchdown last week against the Broncos.

If opponents stack the box, Jackson is showing he can beat them over the top.

Brown leads the Ravens in receptions (19), yards (326), yards per catch (17.2) and touchdowns (3). Watkins leads the team in targets (29)

Andrews has caught 18 passes on 25 targets for 253 yards.

Ravens offensive Greg Roman will do his best to get all of the players the ball. However, Baltimore is also a dominant running team and is ranked third in the NFL with 164.5 yards per game.

The Ravens have four running backs — Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, Le’Veon Bell and Ty'Son Williams — capable of running the ball. The carries have alternated each week, but Murray (44 carries) has shouldered most of the load.

Baltimore wants to have balance with running and throwing the ball.

The Ravens certainly have options with their playmakers.

The question is who will get the most touches?

It's a good problem.