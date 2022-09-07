Cost at Ravens Game Below NFL Average for Tickets, Food, Beer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While it can be expensive to see an NFL game, fans get more bang for their buck seeing the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

The costs for a ticket, 16-ounce beer, 20-ounce soda, and four hot dogs are all cheaper than the NFL average, according to Bookies.com.

However, parking on the lot at M&T Bank Stadium is more expensive than the average, mostly because the site is located downtown and there is limited space.

It could cost a family of four a total of $514.75 to see a Ravens game with the ticket and all of the accouterments. The NFL average is $536.77.

Here's the breakdown:

Going to a 49ers game in the Bay Area is the most expensive NFL outing, averaging out to over $1,000 for two adults and two kids. Only one other team, the Buccaneers, come within $200 of that massive total.

On the cheaper side, games at five NFL locales average out to under $325. The Cardinals, Jaguars, Colts, Jets and Broncos have kept prices reasonable. Ten of the 32 teams cost $401 or under for a family of four.

When it comes to hot dogs, nobody beats the Falcons, who have $2 prices. At many NFL stadiums, the cost is nearly tripled.

Fans spend four times as much for a dog in Las Vegas or Los Angeles. Chicago and Miami may get there in another year’s time.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti raised the prospect of decreasing the size of M&T Bank Stadium as more fans opt to watch games on TV and at gambling venues.

“Well, I’ll get ahead of it and cut 20,000 seats out of the stadium and we’ll make it a better stadium at 50 than it is at 70," Bisciotti told members of the Baltimore media at the recent owners meetings. "Maybe, we’re reworking the entire thing, but reducing capacity is not something I’m opposed to.”