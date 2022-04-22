Skip to main content

Deebo Samuel to Ravens: 'AFC North Wouldn't Want to Think About That'

Wide receiver is reportedly looking for a trade.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are likely not in any position to land San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel because of the salary-cap restraints.

And there's no guarantee the 49ers would trade the mercurial playmaker. 

However, if GM Eric DeCosta pulled the trigger on a move, it would change the landscape of the AFC.

"What would Deebo Samuel look like in Baltimore Raven purple?" Rich Eisen asked on his show on Peacock."What would he look like in that offense, with Lamar Jackson and him meeting at the mesh point? What would he look like outside the numbers for Lamar Jackson? What would he look like with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and all the running backs in that system? 

"I tell you what he'd look like. Like a championship football player."

Samuel is apparently not happy with the way he is being used in San Francisco.

Last season, he finished the regular season with 77 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. Samuel also ran for 365 rushing yards and eight scores, the most ever by a wide receiver in a season. Samuel also threw for a touchdown.

However, his role in the offense diminished over the final eight games of the year. 

As a result, a change of scenery might benefit both sides. Samuel would obviously be a major upgrade to the Ravens' offense. 

"The AFC North wouldn't want to think about that," Eisen said. The rest of the AFC wouldn't want to think about that. And I think the entire league wouldn't want to think about that."

