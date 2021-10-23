Devonta Freeman Latest Running Back to Get Start for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Devonta Freeman will likely get the start against the Bengals with Latavius Murray out with a sprained left ankle.

Freeman has improved each game and ran for team-high 53 yards on nine carries with a touchdown in a 34-6 victory against the Chargers last week.

“Every game is the most important game," Freeman said. "The next game is always the most important game for me. [I’m] always excited and happy to be out there and get the chance to compete. When we get a chance to win as a whole, that’s the most important thing, because that’s the main goal - just try to get a win.”

The Ravens had to overhaul their running backs room when J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill each suffered season-ending injuries in training camp.

The Ravens brought in Murray, Freeman, and Le’Veon Bell to join Ty'Son Williams, who spent last season on the practice squad.

The Ravens also have Nate McCrary on the practice squad after he shined in the preseason.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the team with 392 yards rushing, followed by Murray (212), Williams (170), Freeman (95) and Bell (29).

Freeman adds a new dimension to the offense and has a knack for catching the ball out of the backfield. Since entering the NFL in 2014, he ranks in the Top 10 in several receiving categories among active running backs.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has confidence Freeman can carry the load as the starter.

“His style, he’s had it for quite a while," Harbaugh said. "He’s a downhill, explosive, accelerating-type runner with some size. He has some power to him, and that’s it. He’s good. [He’s] doing a nice job for us.”