Former Ravens Center Bradley Bozeman Headed to Carolina

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Bradley Bozeman signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, which means the Ravens will be looking for a new center next season.

Baltimore does have alternatives on the current roster with Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon able to take over the position.

The Ravens could still sign a free agent, such as Matt Paradis or Billy Price, or grab a center in the upcoming draft.

Bozeman was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the first two years of his career at left guard before moving to his natural position at center last season where he started all 16 games.

Bozeman got emotional when asked about his future in Baltimore after the season.

“I’ll just continue to take care of my body, continue to try to grow as a football player, grow as a man, take some time to recover [and] do the things I need to do," Bozeman said. "We’ll let our agents handle all the backend stuff, and we’ll see what happens. I’ve been very blessed.

"This place has been so amazing to me, everyone involved from the ground up – from all my teammates to the coaches, to the fans, everyone. It’s been a great place for me. So, I’m just very grateful.”