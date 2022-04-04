Former Ravens Cornerback Chris Westry Signs With Panthers

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Former Ravens cornerback Chris Westry has found a new home with the Carolina Panthers.

Westry was not tendered by the Ravens as a restricted free agent after the season. The tender would have cost the team about $2.5 million.

He is the second former Ravens player to sign with the Panthers this offseason, joining center Bradley Bozeman.

The Ravens need to add depth in the secondary.

Cornerback Anthony Averett reached a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders via free agency in March.

Baltimore also released slot cornerback Tavon Young to get some relief with the salary cap.

Westry signed a futures deal with the Ravens in January 2021. After dealing with some early injuries. Westry appeared in six games and finished with 17 tackles and three passes defensed.

He also started two games when fellow cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Anthony Averett went down with injuries.

In 2020, Westry played in two games for the Cowboys, making one solo tackle, before being placed on Practice Squad Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

Westry signed a one-year deal with Carolina.

Baltimore can help fill the void in the secondary in this year's NFL draft, perhaps with the 14th overall pick.

Two playmakers that have been linked to the Ravens include Cincinatti's Sauce Gardner and Washington's Tren McDuffie. Both of those players should be able to make an immediate impact.