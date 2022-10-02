Four Quarters: Ravens-Bills What We Learned

BALTIMORE — The Ravens had more breakdowns in a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Here's What We Learned

1. The Ravens have been much better getting turnovers. Baltimore had 15 takeaways last season, but they already have 10 this year. Marlon Humphrey intercepted Josh Allen and snapped the Bills' streak of scoring a touchdown on their first possession at eight straight games. Odafe Oweh forced a fumble on Bills running back Devin Singletary that Marcus Williams recovered. Patrick Queen dropped another interception that would have ended a scoring drive. Unlike the Week 2 game against the Dolphins where they blew a three-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, the Ravens defense played better against the Bills. That weren't fully at fault for this loss.

2. Lamar Jackson had one of the finest plays of season in the second quarter. After getting out of the grasp of Von Miller, Jackson threw a 21-yard pass to Mark Andrews who outjumped Matt Milano and deflected the ball to Devin Duvernay, who came down with the reception. Tucker later converted another 51-yard field goal and the lead was 20-3. However, the Bills were much better containing Jackson in the second half when the Ravens were held scoreless. Jackson threw an interception in the end zone on a 4th-and-three late in the fourth quarter, which gave the Bills the ball on the 25. Allen led a 12-play, 77-yard scoring drive capped by a 21-yard field game-winning goal by Tyler Bass. Jackson threw for 144 yards with a touchdown with two interceptions. Jackson also ran for 73 yards on 11 carries.

3. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins finished with 73 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns — one on the ground and one receiving. He continues to be a spark for the rushing attack and he'll only get better as his injured knee gets stronger. The Ravens did suffer a blow when Justice Hill had to leave the game with a hamstring injury. Hill has played well all season and his absence would be another huge void.

4. The Ravens have to get things figured out quickly on how to finish games because they face a critical matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals next week. The Bangals embarrassed the Ravens twice last year and now they'll have a chance to take control, of the division with a victory.