Grading the Ravens Rookie Class for Their 2021 Performance

Some first-year players were solid, others were not.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The top of the Ravens 2021 draft was solid, but the team whiffed with some picks near the bottom.

Here are the grades.

First-round (27th overall)

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Overview: Bateman overcame an early injury and was one of the team’s most productive players on offense. He played in 12 games, including four starts, and finished with 36 receptions for 515 yards with one touchdown.

Grade: B+

First-round (31st overall)

Odafe Oweh, OLB, Penn State

Overview: He dominated opponents early but appeared to hit the rookie wall near the end of the season. He played in 15 games, including two starts, and was second on the team with five sacks.

Grade: B

Third round (94th overall)

Ben Cleveland, G, Georgia

Overview: Cleveland was slowed by injuries but played better down the stretch. He appeared in 12 games with four starts.

Grade: C+

Third round (104th overall)

Brandon Stephens, DB, SMU

Overview: Stephens took over the starting job when DeShon Elliott was placed on IR and a solid contributor despite having little experience playing safety.

Grade: B

Fourth round (131st overall)

Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

Overview: Wallace bade his mark mostly on special teams but could get more opportunities on offense next season.

Grade: C

Fifth round (160th overall)

Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

Overview: The Ravens likely want this pick back because Wade was traded to the New England Patriots during training camp after it didn't appear that he was going to make the team.

Grade: F

Fifth round (171st overall)

Daelin Hayes, DE, Notre Dame

Overview Hayes initially struggled to get on the field and then was later placed on IR. He needs more time to develop.

Grade: C-

Fifth round (184th overall)

Ben Mason, FB, Michigan

Overview. This was a confusing pick. Mason was placed on the practice squad after training camp and later signed by the Patriots. He was later released but was not picked up by the Ravens. Mason signed with the Bears practice squad.

Grade: D

Overall Grade: C+