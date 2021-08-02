Ravens Training Camp Notebook Day 5: Tylan Wallace Shines

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie Tylan Wallace has been compared to Steve Smith.

Wallace did his best impression of the former Baltimore wide receiver at training camp on Aug 2.

Wallace made several deft catches in traffic and also had a nifty touchdown reception in red-zone drills.

The key now is for Wallace to maintain the performance because the Ravens have a heated battle at wide receiver.

"Don’t look too far ahead; don’t have any specific goal or specific amount of time you want to play, or stats," pass game specialist Keith Williams said about the rookie's mentality. "Just keep getting better; keep working hard day by day, and at the end, see where that leads you. Don’t look at the calendar; don’t look at too much of social media; don’t look into predictions; don’t listen to your other people, your friends or anybody who is trying to act like they know what’s going to happen. No one knows.

"You don’t even know. Practice hard, play hard, soak up the environment, soak up the lessons from the veterans and get in that playbook.”

Wallace, 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, led the Big 12 with 922 yards receiving in 2020 at Oklahoma State. He also led the conference with 5.9 receptions per game and 92.2 receiving yards per game, earning All-American honors from both the AFCA and Walter Camp teams.

Wallace is confident those skills will translate to the NFL. He has the ability to play outside or in the slot.

"Moving from outside receiver to inside receiver is a little bit of a challenge, but nothing I don’t think I can handle," Wallace said. "So, I just have a lot of work to do.”

Other News

Wide receiver Marquise Brown left the practice field July 29 and has not returned. "He's still got an issue with his hamstring. It turned out it's worse than what they told me it was going to be. He's out until he's back," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman also missed practice. "He had some muscle tightness," Harbaugh said. "Hopefully, it's not anything serious. Hopefully training camp tightness. But we'll see how that works out."

Wide receiver Miles Boykin is in a battle to make the final roster. However, he did not help his cause with a pair of dropped passes. Boykin, a fourth-round pick in 2019, then left practice early with a hamstring injury. Last season, he played in all 16 games (13 starts), registering a career-high 19 receptions for 266 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Conversely, fellow wide receiver James Proche had another solid day. He managed a one-handed catch on a crossing route and caught a touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

Cornerback Marcus Peters had a deft interception against backup quarterback Trace McSorley. Peters jumped the route and caught the ball cleanly before lateralling it to Chuck Clark for a touchdown.