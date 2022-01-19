Iowa Center Linked to Ravens in First Round of NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will take Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with the 14th overall pick in this year's NFL draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper.

That selection will help fill a void for Baltimore, especially if Bradley Bozeman signs with another team in free agency.

Some mock drafts have Linderbaum being selected as high as No. 7 by the New York Giants.

"Injuries decimated the Baltimore roster in 2021, but center Bradley Bozeman had a solid season," Kiper wrote. "The problem? He's now a free agent and could get more money on the open market. The Ravens could turn to the draft for his replacement, and if Linderbaum is on the board at No. 14, they would upgrade. Linderbaum is pro-ready right now -- he already has great technique and is already a great run and pass blocker. This one makes a ton of sense.

"Barring significant injuries again, Baltimore is well-positioned for another playoff run in 2022. It needs to keep Lamar Jackson clean in the pocket, and Linderbaum will certainly help there."

Linderbaum, 6-foot-3, 291 pounds, was a two-time all-Big Ten first-team selection, a unanimous All-American, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, and the Rimington Trophy winner, which is awarded to the nation's top center.

Linderbaum began his career at defensive tackle but he made the transition to center by the end of his freshman season. Linderbaum is durable and played 908 of Iowa’s 934 snaps in 2021 and was only removed during blowout wins.

"These last four years have been nothing short of amazing," Linderbaum said on social media. "Being able to play the game I love with the best teammates and coaches in front of the best fan base in the world has been a dream come true. I will forever be thankful for all the love and support I have received over the last four years and truly could not imagine my time anywhere else."