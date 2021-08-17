Is Ravens Offensive Line A Concern?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have shuffled their offensive line throughout training camp because of injuries.

This could create some continuity issues heading into the regular-season opener against Las Vegas.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been limited in practice after suffering an ankle injury last season.

Newly signed Kevin Zeitler returned to practice this week after missing the first preseason game against the Saints with an ankle injury.

New center Bradley Bozeman left the preseason game against the Saints with an ankle injury and did not return.

Rookie guard Ben Cleveland, who was expected to compete for a starting job, is out with a concussion but should return to practice against the Carolina Panthers.

As a result, the Ravens starting offensive line might not play together until the Raiders.

"You just kind of have to do what you have to do," Harbaugh said. "If we don’t get them together because of circumstances, it’s not like we’re not going to play. I can’t say we’re not going to play, so it’ll be what it is. Hopefully, we can get them out there for the last [preseason] game.

"There’s a lot of time and a lot of circumstances between now and then. So, I think everybody … If you look at the Saints, they didn’t have everyone out there, either. It’s just the way it works in the NFL in training camp.”

In a 17-14 victory over New Orleans, the Ravens started:

Left tackle: Tyre Phillips

Left guard: Ben Powers

Center: Bozeman

Right guard: Pat Mekari

Right tackle: Andrew Villanueva

This group struggled and backup quarterback Trace McSorley was under duress for much of the first half.

The offensive line was supposed to be an area of strength this season, but now there are questions surrounding this unit.

This group needs to protect Lamar Jackson to have any chance of making a deep run in the playoffs.

Jackson will likely play in the second preseason game against the Panthers, but how long will he last behind a makeshift line.