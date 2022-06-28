Skip to main content

James Proche Looks to Overcome Frustration in Ravens Offense

Third-year player looking to make bigger impact.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver James Proche is determined to play a bigger role in the offense.

Although he has been used sparingly over the past two seasons, he's ready to make a bigger impact and put the disappointment behind him.

The Ravens traded Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason and chose not to sign a veteran. This could open the door for Proche to play a bigger role. 

"It would be frustrating for anybody just because you want to play," Proche said. "That’s why you work hard, to play. But, like the best thing that I’ve ever heard in my life is, ‘Control what you can control.’ It almost makes me feel invincible at a point, just because God has a plan for me – it’s already out there. I just have to keep walking in those steps, keep working, keep my head down and just keep grinding. Control what I can control.”

Proche was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He saw action in 14 games as a rookie in 2020, contributing mostly on special teams as the primary punt returner for most of the year. He returned 23 punts for 198 yards (8.6 avg) while adding 1 reception for 14 yards and earned PFWA All-Rookie special teams honors.

Last year, Proche appeared in 14 games, finishing with career highs in receptions (16) and receiving yards (202). He also added two kickoff returns for 22 yards.

Proche recorded a career-high 7 catches for 76 yards against the Bengals on Dec. 26.

He is confident he and the rest of the young wideouts are poised for breakout years.

"Obviously, there is a lot of noise – a lot bad, some good – around our receiver room," Proche said. "We just want to quiet the noise with our play, with how we carry ourselves every day. "You most definitely pay attention to it whether you want to or not. As a competitor, it does put a chip on your shoulder because you want to prove those doubters wrong."

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

