Joe Flacco Weighs in on Lamar Jackson Contract Situation

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Joe Flacco "bet" on himself during his final contract year with the Ravens and won a Super Bowl.

He was repaid with a six-year, $120.6 million deal in 2013 that included a $29 million signing bonus and $52 million in guaranteed money.

Lamar Jackson is also betting himself to land a huge deal after not being able to agree on a long-term contract with the Ravens this season.

Flacco sees the scenarios differently.

"I didn't really view it as betting on myself and therefore I didn't have to put any extra pressure on myself," Flacco said. "I was confident in the player that I was, what was going on in that time, and what it all is. I'm sure he feels the same way. He's confident in the player that he is. He's going to be that player and all that. So, I think, at the end of the day he probably feels like it's all going to settle where it should."

Jackson cut off negotiations with the Ravens on Friday, Sept. 9, so he and the team can focus on the regular season.

Jackson will make $23.02 million playing under his fifth-year option this season. That means he will make $1.28 million per week, which is almost the equivalent of his entire 2021 salary.

He could be looking for a deal similar to Deshaun Watson's contract with Cleveland that includes $230 million in fully guaranteed money.

The Ravens can use an exclusive franchise tag on him next year while they negotiate a new deal and that will cost them between $42 million and $45 million for the season.

“Those things will work themselves out in the end. I’m confident in that," coach John Harbaugh said. "I said at the beginning that it will happen when it’s time, and when it’s time, it will happen. So, Lamar is playing quarterback, he’s going to be playing quarterback here for a long time. He and I talked about it yesterday a little bit, like, ‘Hey, man, let’s go be our best, and go focus on football.’ That’s what he’s been doing all along, so I know nothing will change with that. [We’re] just focused on Sunday.”

