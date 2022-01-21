Joe Hortiz Will Remain With Ravens For Now

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The New York Giants hired Joe Schoen as their new general manager, which means Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz will remain in Baltimore for the foreseeable future.

Hortiz interviewed for the position and was widely believed to be one of the favorites to land the job.

However, the Giants decided to hire Schoen, who most recently served as assistant general manager for the Buffalo Bill.

This is good news for the Ravens, who have leaned on the scouting acumen of Hortiz for two decades.

Hortiz just finished his 24th season with the Ravens and works closely with George Kokinis, the team's other director of player personnel, to oversee all aspects of college and pro scouting for Baltimore.

The pair serve as GM Eric DeCosta's chief personnel evaluators. The Ravens, who have earned a playoff spot each of the past three seasons, are led by former first-round draft pick QB Lamar Jackson, the 2019 unanimous NFL MVP. Baltimore recorded a franchise-best 14-2 season in 2019, earning its second-straight AFC North title.

Including the year Jackson was selected, Hortiz spent 10 seasons (2009-18) as the Ravens' director of college scouting. He was responsible for all aspects of the college process, coordinating the schedules and cross-checking duties of the area and national scouts.

Hortiz also managed the team’s draft preparation and the evaluation and ranking process of hundreds of NFL draft-eligible prospects. Hortiz, who joined the organization in 1998, spent eight years as a scout for Baltimore, covering the Northeast and Southeast regions before becoming a national scout for three seasons (2006- 08).