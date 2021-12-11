John Harbaugh Has Some Harsh Words for Michigan Media

John and Jim Harbaugh are close-knit brothers who are also successful football coaches.

John Harbaugh has led the Ravens to an 8-4 record despite injuries that have decimated the roster.

Jim Harbaugh was named the Coach of the Year by the Associated Press after leading Michigan into College Football Playoff National Semifinal. He is the first Michigan head coach to win the award.

Jim Harbaugh had his fair share of detractors and his brother took a moment to take a shot at those critics.

"Congratulations to Jim and the whole staff and the players," John Harbaugh said. "To be the Coach of the Year in college football is a pretty remarkable accomplishment. To do it the way they did it this year, after being written off by so many, is very … I don’t know, it’s a good feeling. I’m proud of him.

"I’m happy for him. I’m happy for all of them. He’s always been a great coach. And all those that want to pile on, especially some of the local media there … There you have it, back in your face. He’d never say it, but I’ll say it.”

The Wolverines play No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31.. The second-ranked Wolverines are making their first appearance in the CFP after winning the 2021 Big Ten Championship with a 42-3 victory over No. 12 Iowa at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 4.

Michigan has won 12 games for just the third time in school history, equaling the victory totals of the 1905 and 1997 teams. The Wolverines won the Big Ten East Division title with a 42-27 victory over No. 2 Ohio State to finish the regular season with an 8-1 conference mark.