John Harbaugh: Ravens Vaccination Rate Is More Than 90%

Baltimore has already dealt with some issues.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — More than 90% of Ravens players are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to coach John Harbaugh.

He is hopeful the team won't face any setbacks due to the virus.

“I don’t think we’ll see the kind of interruption we saw last year,” Harbaugh said. “I think we’re in good shape.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards missed practice time during training camp after contracting COVID-19. However, both have returned to the team and have not shown any ill-effects from the virus.

Overall, the NFL's vaccination rate is 93%, according to NFL.com.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said that his team is 100% vaccinated.

Harbaugh has deferred to the players when it comes to getting vaccinated.

"Am I going to disrespect them by going in there and saying, ‘You’re making a wrong decision. You’re making a bad decision.’ I just think that’s disrespectful," Harbaugh said earlier in training camp. "To someone that’s thoughtful about it and has thought about it, they understand the consequences. There are consequences if you get the vaccine. There are consequences in life; nobody gets out of life alive last time I checked.

"So, our focus is going to be on having a great day today and let the chips fly. … That was kind of deep. Hopefully, you get out of today alive, preferably. We’ll shoot for that, how’s that? That’s probably a good moment to end on.”