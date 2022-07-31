Jordan Stout Hits Ground Running for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Jordan Stout is meeting every expectation for the Ravens.

The rookie punter from Penn State had big shoes to fill succeeding Sam Koch but he's done a solid job.

During the Ravens' practice at M&T Bank Stadium, Stout planted one ball at the 1-yard line and then he hit another at the 2-yard line.

“Jordan is doing great," special teams coach Chris Horton said. "Every day, he’s got three of the best coaches over there. These guys are coaching him, they’re drilling him every day, and every day, we’re just trying to make sure that he understands what the standard is because that’s a very important job. You guys have seen it over the years. And we just want to make sure that we get him to where he needs to become game time. But he’s doing a good job, and like I say, every day, we’re just trying to stack and become consistent.”

In addition to punting, Stout has done a good job holding the ball for kicker Justin Tucker. That was an area of emphasis for Stout since the draft.

"Every day, again, they’re working on it," Horton said. "It’s something they work on every day, and I think that’s something he’s going to figure out. Obviously, it probably could be a little nerve-wracking, but once it becomes an everyday job, it becomes really easy, and it becomes second nature, and he’ll go out there and roll out, and he’ll be perfect.”

Stout ranks second at Penn State with five field goals of 50 or more yards (52 vs. Michigan 2021; 50 vs. Indiana, 2021; 50 vs. Ohio State, 2020; 57 vs. Pitt, 2019; 53 vs. Idaho, 2019).

He earned second-team All-America honors from the AFCA, CBS Sports/247Sports, USA Today, and The Athletic.

Stout was named a third-team All-American by the AP and Phil Steele.

Koch has stayed on as a Ravens coach to mentor Stout. In addition to being adept at punting and holding the ball, Koch was very good at throwing the ball during fakes.

That's an area Stout is trying to improve.

"We try to bring in athletes – guys that can throw, guys that could make some plays otherwise outside of their legs,” Horton said.