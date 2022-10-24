Justin Houston's Return Helps Ravens Get Pass Rush Cranked Up

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' pass rush struggled without Justin Houston in the lineup.

The outside linebacker was back on the field in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns after missing the previous three games with a groin injury.

Houston made an immediate impact with two sacks on consecutive plays in the second quarter, including a strip sack that stalled a late Cleveland drive. He’s the fourth NFL defender this season joining Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, and KhalilMack, and the first Raven since outside linebacker Matthew Judon in 2018 to notch a sack on back-to-back defensive plays.

It’s also the second time in Houston’s career that he’s accomplished the feat.

“I think it’s very important," Houston said about the pass rush. "I know that changed the game a lot. If you can put pressure on the quarterback and make the quarterback uncomfortable, that creates a lot of turnovers. It helps the game. It changes the game. So, any time you can get turnovers and change the momentum of the game, that’s big.”

Overall, the Ravens finished with five sacks. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen, rookie safety Kyle Hamilton and defensive end Calais Campbell had the others.

Houston is hopeful the Ravens will be able to maintain that consistency with the pass rush.

"I think we’re just building and growing in the right direction," he said. "I always knew what we had in the locker room; it was just a matter of time [before] we showed the world what we’ve got – and I think the best is yet to come. We’re still building, we’re still growing, and we’re still learning how each other works. ‘JPP’ [Jason Pierre-Paul] is new; we’re figuring out how he likes to rush. It’s more than just a one-man show upfront.

"Everybody has got to be on the same page, and the communication has to be big when you’re rushing upfront. I think that’s what we’re learning how to do with one another and learning each other’s style of rush. And so, once we put this all together, it’s going to be amazing.”