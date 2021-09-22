Flashback: Justin Tucker's 61-Yard Field Goal Beats Lions on Monday Night Football

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Justin Tucker managed one of his most memorable kicks when the Ravens played the Lions in 2013.

Tucker converted six field goals but none bigger than a franchise-record 61-yarder with 38 seconds left that gave the Ravens an 18-16 win on Monday Night Football.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh opted to have Tucker attempt the longest field-goal attempt kick of his career, rather than have quarterback Joe Flacco try to make a play on fourth-and-8 from the Detroit 43.

“Well, we didn’t have much choice," Harbaugh said. "It really wasn’t a decision; it was the only option we had at that point. Joe and the offense did a great job of getting us in position. Boy, I’ll tell you; that ball just barely made it through, if you remember, right inside the ‘L’ of the upright. I just remember it being a great moment.”

Overall, The Ravens lead the regular-season series against the Lions, 4-1, with Baltimore winning three straight. These teams last met in 2017, with the Ravens dominated the Liiosn for a 44-20 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest matchup with Detroit and is coming off an emotional 36-35 victory over the Kanas City Chiefs in Week 2.

The Ravens are making sure they do not have any letdown against the Lions.

"It’s business. We did what we wanted to do," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. "We wanted to win that game. We got the ‘W,' and we have to transition over to Detroit now. [We have to] focus on those guys, because those guys are hungry.

"We’re going down there, and we just have to be ready, because that’s a hard defense. That’s a fighting defense. Those guys are not going to lay down, so we just have to be ready to play.”

The Ravens have won 10 straight games against NFC opponents, dating back to Week 13 of 2018 at Atlanta. This ranks as the NFL’s longest active streak.