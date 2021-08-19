Kevin Zeitler's Return Will Help Stabilize Ravens O-Line

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Kevin Zeitler was one of the Ravens' key signings this offseason.

The veteran offensive guard is expected to help stabilize the offensive line.

Zeitler was back at practice this week after missing two weeks of training camp and the first preseason game against the Saints with a foot injury.

He's hopeful the offensive line builds solid chemistry before the regular-season opener against Las Vegas.

“Well, for me personally, it’s varied quite a bit, but I like this [offensive] line," Zeitler said. "There are a lot of people who’ve been here already, there are a lot of veteran players, and I think we all like each other quite a bit, so I’m hoping that speeds it up.”

Zeitler's return is good news for the Ravens, who have been missing key parts of their offensive line throughout training camp.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been limited in practice after suffering an ankle injury last season.

New center Bradley Bozeman left the preseason game against the Saints with an ankle injury.

Rookie guard Ben Cleveland, who was expected to compete for a starting job, was out with a concussion but returned to the practice field against the Panthers. He also has been limited.

"[It’s] training camp – long, long process – and it’s always unfortunate when you miss a little time, but I’m glad to be back," Zeitler said. "I feel great, and I’m starting to get the grind on and get to where I want to be.”

Days after being released by the Giants in March, Zeitler inked a three-year $22 million deal with Baltimore.

Zeitler brings experience to the Ravens offensive line as a nine-year NFL veteran. He has played in 135 games (134 starts) for Cincinnati Bengals (2012-17), Cleveland Browns (2017-18) and the Giants (2019-20).

He also started all four playoff games in which he appeared with the Bengals.

Zeitler is also durable and has missed only nine games throughout his nine-year NFL career, competing in more than 90 percent of his team’s offensive snaps in seven of nine seasons. He has started all 16 games in six of his NFL campaigns, including five of the past six seasons

Zeitler is also looking forward to being a teammate of quarterback Lamar Jackson as opposed to being on the wrong side of his dynamic plays.

He's been impressed with the Ravens offensive line.

"I’d definitely say I think this is the biggest line I’ve ever been on," Zeitler said. "And it’s pretty wild – you see some of the genetic freaks that the league produces, and you’re like, ‘Geez, why can’t I be like that?’ But that’s exciting. In this league, you need big people who can do crazy, cool, athletic things, and I think we’ve got that group of people.”