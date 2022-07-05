Lamar Jackson Confident About Chemistry With New Center Tyler Linderbaum

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been impressed by his new center Tyler Linderbaum.

And for the most unusual ways.

“I threw an interception," Jackson said during mandatory minicamp. "Daelin [Hayes] was taking it back to the house, to the other way. I was kind of paused, talking to ‘[Devin Duvernay] during the play. And my center, Tyler, was getting after it. He was running him down. I just saw he’s fast. He’s fast as heck for a center. I have never seen a center run like that. He’s a football player.”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has some positive first impressions of rookie center Tyler Linderbaum who is expected to start this season.

Jackson and Linderbaum will be even closer in the coming weeks when the Ravens re-convene for training camp.

Linderbaum is expected to take over the starting role and the two players have to develop chemistry.

Linderbaum understands there is still much to learn about playing in the NFL.

"At the end of the day, football is football," he said. "You’re running similar stuff, but it’s just a lot different verbiage. I think that’s something that I’m trying to get down right now, just understanding the verbiage and communication. I’ve thought it’s been good, but also, it’s … We’re only running 10% of the plays that we run during the season. So, there’s still a lot more I need to learn, but I think it’s a good start so far.”

Linderbaum, 6-foot-3, 291 pounds, was a two-time all-Big Ten first-team selection, a unanimous All-American, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, and the Rimington Trophy winner, which is awarded to the nation's top center.

Linderbaum began his career at defensive tackle but he made the transition to center by the end of his freshman season. Linderbaum is durable and played 908 of Iowa’s 934 snaps in 2021 and was only removed during blowout wins.

There are some concerns surrounding Linderbaum with size and frame. However, the Ravens dismissed those concerns.

"Somebody said it on TV, I think; if he was an inch taller and his arms were a half-inch longer, he would’ve been a Top 5 pick, and I believe that," Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said. "He’s probably one of the better centers we’ve seen come out in a long time. So, it filled a huge need for us.

"He’ll block three guys in one play. He’s a lot of fun to watch. And like [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] mentioned, he’s kind of a consensus guy with all the scouts and coaches. Everyone saw him the same way. You just put the film on and it’s obvious he can play anywhere.”

Linderbaum is the first offensive lineman the Ravens selected in the first round since 2016 when they took Ronnie Stanley.

Expectations are equally as high.