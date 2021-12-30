Lamar Jackson Misses Thursday's Practice After Limping Through Previous Day

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice Thursday after having a noticeable going through drills the previous day.

Jackson suffered an ankle injury Week 14 against the Browns and missed the next two games — all losses.

He returned to practice for the first time Wednesday but did not appear comfortable. As a result, Jackson might not be able to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson's main backup Tyler Huntley did return to practice Thursday after missing the previous game because of issues with COVID-19.

If Jackson cannot play against the Rams, it appears Huntley will get the start over Josh Johnson, who was signed two weeks ago and played the entire previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens declined to speculate whether Jackson would be available against the Rams if he is not 100% healthy.

"I think it really comes down to, is he ready to play?" offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "I’m sure in his mind he’s ready to play, but I think as coaches, it’s our responsibility to make sure that he’s in good enough health that he can go out there and play the way we need him to play – A. And B, be able to play and make sure he’s able to protect himself adequately. So, I think that’s definitely a process that goes on day-to-day. That’s kind of an oft-used soliloquy if I’m using the right word.

"But the day-to-day is kind of how you have to see it. That’s how you have to look at it, and that’s kind of what we’re doing. That’s kind of been the story for things here for the past couple of weeks, and that’s what you have to do.”

The Ravens likely need to win this week against the Rams and also beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale to make the playoffs for a fourth straight season. Baltimore also needs the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders to lose one of their two remaining games.

The Ravens could also capture the AFC North if they win out and the Cincinnati Bengals lose their final two games.